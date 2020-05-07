The recent Sabbath Day message covered the first two chapters of the Book of Acts, written by Luke. Both Acts and Luke’s Gospel begin by addressing the accounts to Theophilus. The name means “God-lover or friend.” Some think that this was a made-up name to anyone who wanted to know more about God, while others think it was intended for someone in particular who was a lover of God, but did not want to be identified. However, some think that it was to an actual person by the name of Theophilus, since it was a common Greek name. In any case, it is apparent that Luke wanted to encourage others in the faith by showing that the information was based upon “firm historical foundations and the power of God” (NAV, p. 10).
The second chapter of Acts records the coming of the Holy Spirit upon 120 disciples who were gathered in the upper room and the things that were heard, seen, and felt. Those 120 disciples heard a violent rushing wind from heaven and heard each one speaking in a different language from their own native language. The new believers set an example of what all believers should do — be devoted to learning the teaching from the Lord; be devoted to fellowship, breaking of the bread, and praying with other believers; be devoted to helping each other and sharing with others in need; to be devoted to continuing to tell others about Jesus; share meals and friendships together in the Lord; and be filled with joy and praise to God (Acts 2:41-47).
— Pastor Jim Bound