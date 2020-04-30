The messages the pastor sent to the congregations by email recently included an article by James White on how the current situation will forever mark this current Generation Z, who are the now teenagers and young adults. For example, “Their dreams for being social entrepreneurs, wanting to fix what they view as a very broken world, will only intensify. Indeed, the ‘forced creativity’ to respond to the pandemic – from manufacturing to supply chains – may bring an openness to new ideas.”
The message for Sunday was on the ascension of Jesus as referred to at the end of Luke 24:50-53 and then described in more detail in the book of Acts, Luke’s second book following his Gospel. It is noteworthy that not much is written about the ascension of Jesus in the four Gospels. Only passing remarks appear until we come to the first chapter of Acts, although the Gospel of John does teach that unless Jesus returns to the Father, then it will not be possible for the Holy Spirit to come to the disciples (John 16:7).
However, the ascension of Jesus Christ was central to the initiation and continuation of his work. Jesus had helped the disciples to understand that they were to be his witnesses. So, they returned to Jerusalem to wait to be clothed with the Holy Spirit so they would receive power to be his witnesses, which happens at Pentecost in Acts 2.
Thus, all who believe in Jesus as Lord and Savior have been given authority as his witnesses to extend his kingdom throughout the world. We are ambassadors of the king.
— Pastor Jim Bound