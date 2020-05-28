Last Sunday, we looked at Luke 6:27-35, as well as ideas and prayers relating to Memorial Day. The shocking teachings of Jesus in this passage about “turning the other cheek,” and of giving to someone even more than what is asked have caused some readers to conclude that Christians should not defend themselves or join in battle to defend their country.
However, Jesus often teaches in hyperbole for emphasis. Thus, Leon Morris writes that if Christians took the comments about giving literally, “there would soon be a class of saintly paupers, owning nothing, and another of prosperous idlers and thieves.”
Instead, Jesus is emphasizing radical love, as he showed while confronting our greed and selfishness. He was emphasizing overcoming evil with good, not teaching that evil men should be allowed to take advantage of the good. The context of turning the other cheek is not a life-threatening situation. If someone is threatening your life or actually attempting to kill you, you must defend yourself and call the police. The same is true if we witness someone else being attacked. We are not helping another person if we allow them to do what is wrong. We can even prevent them from doing something worse in God’s sight.
“Turn the other cheek” has sometimes wrongly been interpreted to mean that a Christian should never defend himself against aggression. It also has been used to argue that believers should not join the military or the police force. But Jesus was not talking about governmental force.
— Jim Bound