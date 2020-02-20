On Sunday, we continued our study through the gospel of Luke by looking at a Sabbath day in the life of Jesus (4:31-44). He began by teaching in the synagogue in Capernaum with such powerful words that the people were all amazed, as they had also been at Nazareth.
Jesus was interrupted during his teaching by a man possessed by a demon who cried out at the top of his lungs, in fear that Jesus the Holy One had come to destroy him, the evil spirit.
Jesus silenced him and cast out the demon with a few words of authority, which amazed the people as well.
Then Jesus went to Peter’s house and healed Peter’s mother-in-law so completely from a high fever that she was able to get up immediately and serve them lunch. As the Sabbath day ended at sundown, people were again allowed to carry the sick. So, they came to Jesus with all kinds of sickness, and Jesus laid his hands on each one and healed them. He also cast out demons from many, demonstrating that he was indeed the Son of God and Lord over all.
We will continue our series in the gospel of Luke. The service begins at 10 a.m. in the North Hyde Park Church.
— Pastor Jim Bound