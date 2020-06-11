In Luke 7:1-10, there was a gentile centurion from Capernaum who sent some Jewish elders to Jesus to request that he would come and heal his servant who was about to die. A centurion had authority over 100 soldiers, and this one believed that Jesus had an authority that could heal his valued servant even from a distance.
“He was not far from the house when the centurion sent friends to say to him: ‘Lord, don’t trouble yourself, for I do not deserve to have you come under my roof.
That is why I did not even consider myself worthy to come to you. But say the word, and my servant will be healed. For I myself am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. I tell this one, “Go,” and he goes; and that one, “Come,” and he comes. I say to my servant, “Do this,” and he does it.’ (Luke 7:6-8).
“When Jesus heard this, he was amazed at him, and turning to the crowd following him, he said, ‘I tell you, I have not found such great faith even in Israel.’ Then the men who had been sent returned to the house and found the servant well.” (Luke 7:9-10).
Jesus is looking to find such faith. Luke 7:3 tells us that this centurion had heard of Jesus. In fact, he was from Capernaum, the town where Jesus was living and teaching and performing miracles. So, certainly he knew of these things. Thus, as we hear more about Jesus, our great concerns can move us to seek Him with a deeper faith and intensity.
— Pastor Jim Bound