On Sunday, Dec. 15, at the 10 a.m. service, Joyce Lawrence and Carol Borst lit the third Advent candle of hope and led in the Scripture reading. Sunday, Dec. 22, will be the fourth Advent candle lighting.
On Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. will be our Christmas Eve service with the final lighting of the Christmas candle and message from Luke 2 on “No Room for Jesus.”
The message on Dec. 15 was Joseph’s perspective on the virgin conception of Mary as recorded by Matthew 1:18-25. Joseph had agreed to an arranged contract of marriage with Mary, called betrothal. When he learned that Mary was pregnant, Joseph was ready to divorce Mary privately so that he would not cause her any more grief than necessary.
However, the angel Gabriel appeared to him in a dream and confirmed that Mary had indeed conceived by the Holy Spirit and was to give birth to a son to be named Jesus, who would save his people from their sins. He will be Immanuel, “God with us.”
So, Joseph took Mary to be his wife as he had been reassured. Although there would be many difficulties and criticisms, I am sure Joseph must have been thankful that Mary was indeed faithful to him and really who he thought she was, and now even so much more.
At our next Sunday’s meeting, Pastor Jim will share the story from Matthew 2, about the Magi who came seeking to worship the newborn King Jesus. Those who are wise do still seek to worship this King and Lord of all.
— Pastor Jim Bound