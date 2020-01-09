On Jan. 5, we welcomed the first Sunday of the New Year by looking at the first recorded words of Jesus, who at age 12 responded to his mother, Mary, in Luke 2:49: “Why were you searching for me? Didn’t you know I had to be in my Father’s house?” (or about my Father’s businesss?)
Notice that Jesus was claiming that God was his father (and not Joseph). So, Jesus was indicating that He was both human and divine at the same time.
The “things of his Father that Jesus had to be doing included growing in wisdom by learning from the Jewish scholars at the Temple. Thus, Jesus continued growing in wisdom, stature, and in favor with God the Father and with humans until he began his public ministry at about the age 30 thirty years old (Luke 2:52, cf. 2:40).
Since it is so important for people to understand that Jesus was both human and divine at the same time, Jesus asks both his disciples (Matthew 16:13) and unbelievers (Matthew 22:42) if they understand this foundational truth.
This Sunday, Jan. 12, we will continue in the Gospel of Luke to see what John the Baptist had to say about this Jesus as John prepared the way for his public ministry in Luke 3. Everyone is invited.
Don’t forget:
• On Jan. 17, Bonnie Bound begins a new series of inductive Bible studies on the book of Colossians at Stowe Community Church on Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30. She will use the 2011 NIV Bible and all are welcome to bring a Bible and a notebook to record what you learn.
• The annual business meeting for the First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park has been changed from Jan. 19, to March 29. There will be a pot-blessing meal at 11 a.m., followed by the meeting.
— Pastor Jim Bound