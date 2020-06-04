The message for last Sunday covered Luke 6: 36-49. The passage includes a series of pictures showing that self-evaluation is needed before offering criticism of others, and that the teachings of Jesus need to be taken seriously. Thus, his disciples are not to follow blind leaders, but they are to follow the Lord and do what he says.
“Can the blind lead the blind? Will they not both fall into a pit? The student is not above the teacher, but everyone who is fully trained will be like their teacher.”
And, “Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do what I say? As for everyone who comes to me and hears my words and puts them into practice, I will show you what they are like. 48 They are like a man building a house” one on a solid foundation, the other on sand (Luke 6:39-40 and 46-48).
In our permissive and “tolerant” culture, it appears that the worst sin is that of not being tolerant of others. To many, “being tolerant” means that you must accept all views as correct and acceptable as any other views. To disagree or criticize is considered wrong. However, to be tolerant does not mean that you need to agree with others, only that you need to respect that they have a right to their own opinion.
Therefore, this verse is first to apply to oneself. Then, if used with others, it is to be with humility and to extend mercy.
— Pastor Jim Bound