As we continue our study in Luke, Jesus was staying in Capernaum, traveling about from one town to another. Large crowds were following him and apparently he no longer went into the synagogues, where he was always confronted by the religious leaders.
Luke 8:1-3 tell us that, besides the 12 disciples who were close to him, there were “also some women who had been cured of evil spirits and diseases: Mary (called Magdalene) from whom seven demons had come out; Joanna, the wife of Chuza, the manager of Herod’s household; Susanna; and many others. These women were helping to support them out of their own means.”
For Jesus to include women in his ministry is significant, since rabbis during that time refused to teach or include women in their ministry and they assigned them a low place. But Jesus freely admits them and depends upon them.
Notice the variety of the social status of the women mentioned as well. Mary Magdalene was from the corrupt city of Magdala, where Jesus had cast out seven demons that had been tormenting her. Joanna was the wife of a wealthy major political figure. We don’t know much about Susanna, except that she, along with many other women, was helping to financially support Jesus. Mary and Joseph were very poor.
What a tribute Luke gives these women who were so often despised by those in power! How wonderful of Jesus to include them in his ministry.
May we find faith and hope from these faithful committed women believers who followed and served for Jesus.
— Pastor Jim Bound
