In Luke 5:1-11, it was time for the disciples Peter, Andrew, James and John to make a deeper level of commitment and involvement than they had previously. They had already been with Jesus off and on for a year. They had already seen the miracle of changing the water to wine at Cana (John 2), and the situation with the Samaritan woman (John 4).
The disciples had also followed Jesus for a while previously, when they were called by the Sea of Galilee (Matthew 4:18-22; and Mark 1:13-20). But then they returned to their fishing off and on.
So, now in Luke 5, the appearance of Jesus there was for the purpose of calling the fishermen to permanently travel with him as fishers of men. From this point on, Luke informs us, these men left their jobs as fishermen and followed Jesus wherever he went.
This was “the catch of a lifetime” in two senses: the multitude of fish and the men to follow Jesus with a deeper level of commitment and involvement. Maybe this is also time for us to make some sort of deeper level of commitment?
With this remarkable catch, Jesus showed that he is able to provide. He is sovereign in the matter of work, as well as in all other matters.
We will continue our series in the Gospel of Luke. The service begins at 10 a.m. in the North Hyde Park Church.
— Pastor Jim Bound