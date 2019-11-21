On Sunday, the message at North Hyde Park concluded our series on heaven as we considered what redeemed humans in resurrected bodies will be doing on the new Earth and heaven. Genesis 1 and 2 and Psalm 8 indicate that the original purpose was to rule over everything that God had created.
Similarly, Revelation 22 indicates that in the new heaven and earth, the redeemed will fulfill what the first humans failed to do: to serve and reign faithfully with the Lord over all things made new with the Curse removed.
Those ruling, however, will not be lauding it over others, but will be serving others with respect (Luke 22).
On November 24, we will celebrate Thanksgiving Sunday with Psalm 103 that sings of the grace, love and benefits to those who love the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound