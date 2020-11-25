In keeping with the recommendations not to meet because of the increasing numbers of COVID, church messages are being sent by email. In keeping with Thanksgiving, the message came from Psalm 145, a very creative alphabet acrostic hymn of praise (tehillah) by King David.
Thus, the first letter of each Hebrew sentence begins with the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet and runs in sequence through the Psalm. As well as being the last of eight acrostics in the collection of psalms, it is also the last of David’s many psalms.
Psalm 145 is of thankfulness and praise to the Lord (YHWH) for his goodness, grace, greatness and glory. God’s greatness can be seen in his mighty works, compassion and mercy, faithfulness and righteousness (145:4-20).
The psalm moves from individual praise, to all people to praise, to all of creation to praise, to God’s created universe to praise the Lord.
As Robert Browning illustrates in “The Boy and the Angel”: “God, help me to hear the praise that proceeds from (created) things, from mountain shapes and rock textures, star tracks and sun warmth; and then let me add my ‘little human praise’ to make a song (of thanksgiving) pleasing to you.”
Praying that you have a very meaningful and thankful Thanksgiving.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.