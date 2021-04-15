“Thomas said to him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ ” (John 20:28)
Thomas heard the teachings and he saw the miracles. He even spent three years of his life with Jesus. But he wasn’t in a place to call him Lord yet.
We have heard the stories and heard of many miracles, and perhaps have even experienced miracles of our own. But something has kept you back.
For Thomas to call Jesus, Lord, it would mean he was about to take an enormous leap. He was about to make him Lord of his entire life, not just when it was going to be convenient.
The words my God would mean my Savior, a priestly role. The words my Lord would mean a kingly role. Now he was about to trust him with his entire being. It meant that his will would have to be gone and now God’s will would be performed in his life.
As Jesus said, seek and knock and the door will be open to you. Are you unsure? Look for him and you will find him.
And so the adventure started as the disciples committed their lives to announce to the world the son of God had come and did what he promised. He took the sins of the world upon himself and they preached that anyone who would believe in the Christ would be saved from their sin.
— Pastor Mark Fay
