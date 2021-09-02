In my younger years, we used to play baseball together with friends. We would pick teams quite often. It was a devastating blow to your confidence if you were not picked first or second, and it really hurt if we were not chosen until last. That would happen to us when we were too small or not as talented.
Not so with God, He doesn’t choose us in that manner.
He chose us when we had nothing to offer, when we were orphans, fatherless, but we found compassion in him in our time of need.
We can think that when God chose us that somehow, he got it wrong. What do we have to offer him? But it’s not who we are, it’s who he is.
As an example, Hagar from the Old Testament was a woman who was always seemingly at a disadvantage. Hagar was never fully accepted by her family. She was seemingly at a disadvantage among Hebrew women because she was a foreigner and a maidservant.
But God had great plans for her no matter how bad the world had treated her, or even how she might value herself.
When we become his child, we can do great things for him because of the mercy and grace we have received from him.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.