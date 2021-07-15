We often complain when we don’t see God moving in our timeframe. But if we stay in faith and look for the heart of God and don’t get discouraged, we will see his plan unfold.
We know the kind of instrument that Paul was for the kingdom. Look what happened to him. He went through tremendous struggles, but at that time he was the greatest voice and leader for Christianity. He didn’t allow his circumstances to throw him off God’s plans for him, and neither should we. If we stay in faith, we will be all that God has called us to be.
Consider also the life of King David. David seems to have forgotten that Samuel anointed him to be king. He seems to have forgotten that Abigail said that the Lord would make David the leader of all Israel (1 Samuel 25:30).
God spoke through Jonathan, who told David he would be the next king. Even Saul said, “I realize I am looking at my replacement.” David begins talking to himself and says, “I’m going to perish. Saul will kill me. I must save myself. I just want to die.”
We become negative and pessimistic when we keep our eyes only on our current situation and forget what God has promised. Even when bad things happen God reminds us that he can work everything out for our good according to his love for us (Romans 8:28).
— Pastor Mark Fay
