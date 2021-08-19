“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
Jesus was speaking to religious teachers, in a way that could not be known by human standards, because we are limited to know how God created us.
He told them even though they had a knowledge about God, they really didn’t know him.
We all can try to get a human understanding of who God is, but until he reveals himself to us our understanding is limited.
Moses finally met up with God when he was 80 years old, and only then did he see God, and begin to understand him. He did that because God revealed himself to him.
It’s like walking inside a dark room with no windows and turning a light on; suddenly everything is illuminated, and the room is visible.
Physical light is necessary for physical life. The earth would change rapidly without it. Spiritual light is necessary in order to see Jesus and the spiritual world, and the world is dying rapidly without it.
He promises a confidence and a hope within us that the rest of those outside of him cannot see.
Sunday services start at 9 a.m.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.