Ezekiel 36:26: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you.”
The meaning of life, the wasted years, the poor choices. God answers the mess of life with one word — grace.
Grace rewires us, it renews us. It’s a total transformation. That’s what scripture says. Jesus called it being born again.
There is no other religion that makes such a claim. Jesus Christ comes into us because he is still alive. When that happens, we become one of his, the children of God.
Jesus was always looking to give grace. On one occasion, Jesus met a woman at a well and he let her know that he knew she had been married five times and the man she was with was not her husband. She realized finally he knew everything about her, and he was God and he loved her. She opened her heart and he totally transformed and renewed everything about her, such that she was instantly born again.
Services are at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
— Pastor Mark Fay
