Samuel the prophet was told by God to go to the house of Jesse and there he would find the new king that God would call as the leader for Israel.
When Samuel saw the first son of Jesse, the first thing he noticed was he was tall and good looking. He thought this obviously was the one. But God told Samuel that man judges by appearances, and God judges the heart.
He went through seven sons and none of them was the right one. Samual asked Jesse, “Have you no more sons?”
Jesse said he had one son left, but he was too young, way too small and inexperienced. He was just a shepherd boy. Even his father couldn’t see greatness in his own son David.
When that son came out from the field God spoke to Samuel and told him that’s the one.
The point is the world can judge by worldly appearances, good looks, status or just not good enough in their very small eyes. Many times we can’t even see ourselves as measuring up, or good enough.
But God calls who he wills, who he wishes and he judges correctly. (Hebrews 3:1)
Don’t let a person in this world tell you any different other than how God sees you. He said you were perfectly and wonderfully made. God sees greatness.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.