Jesus was not angry at his disciples after they went into hiding when he was crucified. He did not come down hard on them. He said “peace be with you.” (John 20:19-23)
He gave them assurance that he was the Messiah and he would send them out to proclaim the good news.
Even though we have abandoned God at times, God is always looking to restore us. Jesus told them he had to leave so the Holy Spirit could be sent to them. He did it to set them apart from the rest of the world.
As another example, in the Old Testament, King David was emboldened to take on the mighty Goliath, even when not a soldier in Israel would dare. He did it not under his own power, but with the belief that his God was with him.
As we follow the Lord in our own lives, God anoints us to bring a message of hope, mercy and forgiveness into a world that is so obviously losing sight of that. When we are born again, God cleans the slate, and we can authentically proclaim to the world his love.
Reach us at pastormark@ccfvermont.org.
— Pastor Mark Fay
