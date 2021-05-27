Deuteronomy 1:27-28: Our fears can create a mountain that immobilizes us. Fear can be the deadliest of all enemies in our lives.
Once asked what the most frequent asked question for advice was, Ann Landers said fear, fear of everything imaginable.
Fear does one very predictable thing in our lives. It distorts our view. It robs us of the truth and a clear perspective in our lives.
The Israelites complained and complained. God miraculously delivered them from the strongest army on the planet. But just a short time later they were saying God hates them, because of their fears of the unknown. It made no sense. It will make no sense to us if we understand the love of God and how he sees us.
Fear is very irrational. But because of things unknown to us we can be ruled by it. God is looking to comfort us, and not for us to walk in fear.
Psalms 34:4 says that to walk with God is to walk fearlessly. It says perfect love casts out all fear, and that God so loved the world he gave his one and only son, and those that believed in him would have eternal life.
As Jesus saved the Israelites, he has saved us. We need not fear, only begin to look for and walk with God.
— Pastor Mark Fay
