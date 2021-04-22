“When Jesus seemingly was gone, the disciples went back to what they knew, they went fishing.” (John 21:1-23)
So many of us will always go back to what we are familiar with, what we are comfortable with, and lose heart fast when our faith gets low.
But Jesus was on the shore at dawn, waiting for them.
He had a different plan for them, it wasn’t going to be living the way they once did; there would be a change coming.
Jesus wants to guide us into a life that would be pleasing to him, and it will be hard work at times but it will be incredibly worthwhile.
Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved him, and Peter confirmed what Jesus already knew. Jesus then said to Peter that he will be living, not by his own standards any longer, but with God’s guidance n the life Jesus planned out for him. Peter now would have to lay down his own agenda.
The Lord has our lives planned out well in advance. If we love him, then it will result in us following him. We will no longer have to go back to how we lived, that life that was not pleasing to God, but can live a life that Jesus is calling us to and what will be pleasing to him.
— Pastor Mark Fay
