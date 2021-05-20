Matthew 17:20: Jesus said we would have the ability to move any mountain we were facing and throw it into the sea if we had the faith.
He was not talking about a physical mountain; he was referring to many crippling forces that would come up against us in life and stop us from walking in faith — fear, worry, doubt, anxiety, depression and so much more.
Mountains are obstructions, setbacks, stumbling blocks, limitations and difficulties that would hinder us from being all that God has called us to be.
For King David, the mountain he was facing, in his case Goliath, could have been seen as a hindrance, but it was actually God’s way of advertising David’s heart. When David faced his enemy head on and defeated him, what happened was the Philistines saw their champion was beat, and they ran. So many people live their life with crippling forces taunting them like Goliath did, but you must take a stand.
There are crippling forces that will continue to try and defeat us, but scripture said we are more than conquerors in Christ Jesus.
— Pastor Mark Fay
