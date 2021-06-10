Ephesians 3:13: Do not lose heart in my tribulation for you.
Lawrence Hanratty was named the unluckiest man alive by The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times. He was nearly electrocuted to death, and for weeks he lay in a coma, his lawyers fighting over a liability claim until one was disbarred and the other two died.
His wife also ran off with her attorney. He later lost his car in a crash, and after the police left the scene of the accident, criminals came along and robbed him. Then an insurance company cut off his workers compensation benefits, and his landlord tried to evict him.
He suffered from depression and agoraphobia. He also required a canister of oxygen for breathing and took 42 pills a day for his heart and liver ailments. Eventually many came to his side for help. When interviewed Hanratty summed up his life this way: “There is always hope.”
Hope is never far away from you or your circumstance. You may be discouraged but one thing that Jesus would do is seek out the oppressed and those in need. He does seek you out and because of your trouble you can find out the best news of all. I did and he will do the same for you.
Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace because you trust him. Then you will overflow with confident hope.”
Visit us at ccfvermont.org, pastormark@ccfvermont.org.
— Pastor Mark Fay
