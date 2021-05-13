Proverbs 22:6: “Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older they will not turn from it.”
Young Timothy was impacted greatly by his mother, Eunice, as well as his grandmother, Lois.
Scripture has it that Timothy’s faith was genuine, not just something handed down to him by tradition.
What happened to Timothy was no accident. Not only his mother, but his grandmother as well had a lasting impact on his entire life. These women were women of purpose.
They chose not to get involved in certain matters of this world, instead inspired him to serve the one true God. They read him the stories, they told him their personal stories, they encouraged him in the faith, and it had an eternal impact on his calling here on earth, and his future in God’s kingdom.
Moms, to make a lasting impact on your child’s life, give them the roots that will anchor them for the years to come. It is a honor and a privilege God has given us all, a responsibility to all of us with children to personally find out the things of God, and to teach them those things. Their precious lives depend on us.
Godly mothers will shape, mold and steer their children into their futures.
Psalms 119:9 tells us when we hide scripture within us, when we digest it, come to know it, our way is kept pure. Learn more about us at ccfvermont.org, or pastormark@ccfvermont.org.
— Pastor Mark Fay
