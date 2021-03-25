We are a family of God, reaching out with a message of love, forgiveness and hope in Jesus Christ. Our church is affiliated with Assemblies of God and came into being by a small group of believers who sought to fulfill a need to minister more fully in the greater Cambridge area.
Mark Fay is lead pastor. He completed studies at Global University (Berean College) and served at the Department of Corrections for the last 20 years. As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, you are invited to a Good Friday service April 2, 6:30 p.m., and Sunday service on April 4, 9 a.m. Both services will be available via Zoom.
Attendance at the service will be COVID-19 compliant. For those of you who desire Bible study, there are meetings via ZOOM on Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays. Times and access information can be obtained by visiting the website, ccfvermont.org.
Pastor Mark has an open-door policy, and he can be contacted at pastormark@ccfvermont.org.
— Ken Hoeppner
