Look at the birds of the air. They don’t sow or reap gardens, they don’t prepare themselves as we do and store our barns for our futures, yet our heavenly father feeds them and cares for them. Are you not more valuable than these?” (Matthew 6:26)
Jesus was speaking to the heart of practical issues that people dealt with daily. All throughout scriptures he has always been a God of provision. He has always cared and provided for his children.
The worrier attempts to live in the future. The problem with that notion is that it is not here yet.
If we live our lives in what-if scenarios, then we can guarantee our misery. The worst of it is that most of the time those things we worry about do not come to pass.
Did you realize Jesus never had a place to rest his head? He trusted his father daily to provide for him. He was never worried that his father forgot about him.
If God, who takes care of all the birds of the air and they have plenty to eat, how much more will he care for you?
I’m not saying we all don’t have problems. But God wants to bring us all to a place where we know he is in full control of our lives despite our difficulties.
If you are weary today, worried about your future or worried about whatever situation you find yourself in, remember that you are more valuable than you know. Jesus is waiting to give you rest.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.