1 Peter 5:8: Why does God permit the many struggles in our lives that we may experience?
God gave Joseph an incredible vision when he was a young man. He was sold like an animal by his brothers. He became a servant in Egypt only to get falsely accused and thrown into prison for 14 years. But all along the Lord was with Joseph and he showed him mercy. God gave him favor in the sight of the keeper in prison.
So how was he rewarded?A prison sentence with no hope of parole seemed wrong. Since the events in Genesis 3, the chapter that documents the entry of evil in the world, Satan prowls around like a lion looking to devour and wreak havoc on God’s people. He locked preachers like Paul up in prison; he exiled a pastor like John on a remote island.
But strategies backfire, intended evil becomes ultimate good. Jesus is not just sometimes on the throne. From Jeremiah: “We can find ourselves in tough situations when serving God, but God will use your situation for good if you stay in the faith.”
Every day God tests us through people, pain and problems. Satan intends it for evil in our lives, but God will use it for his good purposes.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.