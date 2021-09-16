Sunday services are at 9 a.m.
Genesis 22:14: “It is the name given by Abraham when God provided the ram to be sacrificed in place of his son Isaac.”
The story begins with a very uncharacteristic command by God to Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac. Abraham takes his son, packs wood and a knife and they travel to Moriah, a place God had specified. His son asks the question? “Father, where is the lamb we will be sacrificing.”
“My son.” he said, “God will provide.” Abraham reaches his destination, prepares the altar, binds up Isaac and places him on top of the wood.
Then, the angel of the Lord calls to him from heaven and tells him to stop. He says now I know you will withhold nothing from me.
Seek God himself first, withhold nothing from him and watch God go to work in your life and meet every need according to his riches and glory.
— Pastor Mark Fay
