Ephesians 1:4-5 — Long ago, even before he made the world, God loved us and chose us to be holy and without fault in his eyes. His unchanging plan has always been to adopt us into his own family.
Surprise pregnancies happen, but surprise adoptions never do.
When Christ died at the cross what he saw was you, and me. He saw individuals without a future in his kingdom. He made it possible that we may be called sons and daughters of God at the cross. There was mercy and grace handed out to those who chose to follow him.
Who are the sons and daughters of God? They are a group of people who have incredible purpose now. Did you know such people exist today?
The whole creation is suffering in this world because of sin. Families longing for peace in their countries and their homes. Generations are stuck in poverty, negativity, crime and addictions. People are burdened down by sin and powerless against so many destructive habits, longing to be free.
The cycle can stop right now. Children of God are people who have entered a covenant with God and are committed to doing his will.
Services are 9 a.m. Sunday mornings.
— Pastor Mark Fay
