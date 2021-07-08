In the New Testament there is a classic story where Jesus encounters the woman at the well, the Samaritan woman.
Jesus crossed not only the racial divide with the Jews and the Samaritans, but also the gender divide when he spoke to a woman. His disciples wanted to go around the hard way just to avoid the Samaritans, but Jesus wouldn’t have it. It may not seem unusual to you, but a Jewish man never spoke to a woman in public.
During his earthly ministry, Jesus had many female disciples. To Jesus every man, woman and child are of the utmost importance. He would leave his entire flock just to find one that is absent from his presence.
Jesus appeared to the woman for her to understand that she wasn’t insignificant. And so, it is with you, you are not insignificant, you were made in the very image of God.
Christianity is a relationship with God. If we go to him in sincere honesty and honor him for who he is, he is not a respecter of anyone, he will also in turn reveal himself to us.
— Pastor Mark Fay
