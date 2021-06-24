Deuteronomy 30:19: “This day I call heaven and earth as witnesses against you and that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him.”
Some of us have all kinds of junk in our bloodline: divorce, poverty, addiction and negativity that really would like to stick around if it can. If you just accept the fact this is where you came from today, you will just pass it down to your next generation. Or you can believe God.
The Bible says, “they overcame them by the blood of the lamb and the word of their testimony.”
We need to understand the decisions we make right now do not just affect ourselves, they will affect our children, our grandchildren and our future generations.
Don’t just accept it. Draw that line in the sand and say this is enough.
If you keep making the right choices, day in and day out, keep resisting temptation, keep taking the high road and go the extra mile, one day someone will be able to look back and say, this is where the curse stopped and the blessings began.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.