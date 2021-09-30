One Sunday morning a little boy looked up at his dad and asked, “Daddy how does God love us.” His father said, “God loves us with an unconditional love. Do you remember the two boys who used to live next door to us, and the really cute little puppy they received for Christmas one year?”
“Do you remember how they used to tease their puppy, throw sticks at it and even rocks,” the father said. “Do you remember when those boys came home how excited that puppy was to see them; he would wag his tail and lick their faces all over. Well, that puppy had unconditional love for those two boys. They didn’t deserve his love one bit, but that puppy wasn’t remembering what they did to him, he just kept loving them.”
God in his abundant love for us, knows each of us personally by name, and is always ready and willing to forgive us, and make us a part of his mercy and grace.
Sunday services 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
— Pastor Mark Fay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.