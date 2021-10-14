About a year and a half ago, Mark Fay was interviewed by the senior leadership team for a pastoral position. He had been serving at the Chittenden County correctional center in prison ministry.
He was very honest and up front with us that he believed he had a calling to be pastor at another church. Nevertheless, he was elected by the congregation and sad to say that calling came to fruition this past September.
He was a very dynamic and enthusiastic individual and he will be missed. So, the search for a new pastor has begun. In the meantime, anyone looking for a welcoming church service, sharing the message of God through neighbors in an uplifting environment with lively soulful music, prayer team, enthusiastic congregation and child friendly Sunday school, please visit us Sundays at 9 a.m., 154 N. Main St.
— Anna Houle and Ken Hoeppner
