1 Peter 2:10: “Once you were not a people, but now you are God’s people, you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.”
We may at times get upset about the church, and sometimes it even may seem hypocritical.
David, who scripture says was a man after God’s own heart, was not close to being perfect. His role as a father was not the best, and his kids rebelled because of it. As a moral leader he failed miserably by sinning with another man’s wife and having instructed to have her husband killed.
David still went down in history as one of Israel’s greatest kings. Why?
David did sin, but he repented and pursued the heart of God.
The whole purpose for Jesus dying on a cross was to give sinners another opportunity to pursue God.
Jesus brings forgiveness, mercy and grace into our lives not because we deserve it, because we pursued him to forgive us of our sin.
John 3:16: “God so loved the world he gave his one and only son, and whosoever believes in him would never die, but receive eternal life.”
Sunday service is at 9 a.m.
— Pastor Mark Fay
