Jesus stated the kingdom of God is like a farmer who went out to plant his seed. The seed was the word of God. He went on to say many people are going to hear his word, but there will be various ways that people will respond to it when they do hear it.
The first person is like some of the farmer’s seed that fell along the path. When they were on their way to plant, the birds came and ate it. This represents the person who hears the word of God but immediately the devil comes and steals that word from them, so it doesn’t produce anything.
The second person who hears the word was like the seed falling on rocky soil. They hear it, they receive joy from it, but it had no root. They believed for a little while but when difficult times came, they were not able to overcome those obstacles.
The third person represented some seed that fell on thorns. These people represented those who were doing well, listening to God but somehow the world tripped them up. The thorns choked out everything God was doing, worries, riches and pleasures of this world got in the way, so they were never able to become everything God had intended for them to be in their lives.
The fourth person is represented by seed that fell on good soil. They heard the word of God and are the people who God is able to use to accomplish his will through their lives.
— Pastor Mark Fay
