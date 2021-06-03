On this Memorial Day, as we remember those who gave so much for the freedoms we enjoy today, and if I may say, in the words of Daniel, “The most high still rules over the affairs of men.” (Daniel 4:32)
And, may we humble ourselves before him and may God bless America.
Here we see the crumbling culture of Babylon. Nothing was sacred to them anymore. They had abandoned where they came from, there were no more restraints and now there is no respect for anything that is sacred. It was party time in Babylon. (Daniel 5:1-31)
Daniel had a message to interpret to the king. Your partying is coming to an end. Your time is up. Your power came from God and you have forgotten. You have lost all reality, all restraint and respect for God.
When we forget these things, we become blind to the fact that, like Babylon, our problems are not primarily political, economic or social. The decline of any nation stems from spiritual factors. Everything else is just symptomatic.
Reach out to Pastor Mark Fay at pastormark@ccfvermont.org or ccfvermont.org.
— Pastor Mark Fay
