Ephesians 3:13: Paul writes this, “Do not lose heart in my tribulations for you.”
Most of the time we try and pray away the difficult stuff that God has ordained for us. I think it is comforting to know this is something God has his hand on in our lives.
If we don’t live, breathe and take up residence in prayer, we are certain to faint, grow weary and lose heart. It is going to take a diligent faith to live above discouragement.
Is there something in your life that is difficult right now? Are you confused as to what God is doing? Are you feeling like God has let you down?
Remember Job. He lost everything he had, even his servants and children, and he was covered with sores. His wife wanted him to give up. “Just curse God and die,” she said. He answered, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall return.”
He couldn’t explain why this was happening to him, but he still trusted God. Eventually God revealed his purposes to him.
— Pastor Mark Fay
