Ever feel like your world is falling apart? Mary’s hope was failing. Her situation seemed impossible. Things were going from bad to worse. Her son was dead and now the body of her Lord was missing. She thought things were out of control, even God’s control. But it just was not so.
Then Jesus said to her, “Mary why are you crying?” She turned toward him and saw that it was Jesus. Her son Jesus was not dead, but he was and is alive and in control. It is as true today as it was then. We need not fear. (John 20:13)
This is what Daniel was told when he honestly looked for God. “Do not fear, the first day you set your heart to understand God, and when you humbled yourself before God, your words were heard, and I have come now because of your words.” (Daniel 10:12)
It’s the simple words “God please help me, I humble myself before you, and commit my heart towards you.”
Please join us for the Easter season if you do not have a home church and would like to learn more about God’s love for us. Our Good Friday services are April 2, 6:30 p.m. Services on Easter Sunday, April 4, 9 a.m. ccfvermont.org.
— Pastor Mark Fay
