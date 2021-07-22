Colossians 1:16: For everything, absolutely everything above and below, visible and invisible, everything got started in him and finds its purpose in him.
The issue of existence in the 1960s and 1970s was identity. Who am I and why am I here? The issue of the 21st century appears to be where do I belong?
Belonging is a God-given human need. We all need and want the security of belonging to a family, belonging to a group, belonging to a team, belonging with people who need us just like we need them in a healthy and productive way.
The fragmentation of the family and the rapid growth in technology have made people more mobile and isolated than ever before. The aching need to belong is at an all-time high.
Hagar, who was badly mistreated, was sent out into the wilderness with her son Ishmael. She set her son down under some bushes and stayed within sight of him in thinking he was going to die, and she just couldn’t stand the sight of it.
But God heard the boy crying, and the angel of the Lord called to Hagar: Do not be afraid, lift the boy up and take him by the hand, for I will make him a great nation. God then opened her eyes and she saw a well of water, so she gave the boy a drink.
Like Hagar, God is interested in us, has plans for us, and has created us all uniquely for a purpose.
— Pastor Mark Fay
