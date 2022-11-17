After a months-long search process, the Cambridge Christian Fellowship congregation has a new pastor.
Kris Davis has 12 years of ministry experience in pastoral and leadership positions and 27 years of preaching and teaching experience. In addition, he possesses great administrative skills.
One of his goals is community outreach, so expect him to be a prominent member of Cambridge in the future. When you get to know him, he is very personable and has the ability to engage with all age groups. His sermons have a unique quality of using scriptural illustrations, which can be applied to everyday life.
Services are at 9 a.m. every Sunday morning if you would like to meet him.
— Ken Hoeppner
