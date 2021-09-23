The consequences from the choices we make in our lives can be catastrophic and a harsh reality of recognizing who we really are, fallen human beings. But God has given us a way out, a second chance.
The sin in our lives can bring us to our knees. It’s like all the moisture from the springtime has turned into a summer without rain.
A full confession before Jesus Christ, the only person who can take away sin in our lives, will bring grace, mercy, peace and a new lease on life.
Coming to God’s mercy seat was the greatest decision I ever have made. Having swallowed all my pride and asking for forgiveness has made my life be able to rejoice again. My life was restored and God’s hand in my life has never left me since.
Won’t you consider turning things around in your life today, end the drought and find a new life will come?
If you have made a conscious decision to follow Jesus and have not been baptized or would like to begin following Jesus and would like to be baptized, let us know. We would be honored to do it.
Sunday service is at 9 a.m.
— Pastor Mark Fay
