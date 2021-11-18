Here are some upcoming programs at Cambridge Christian Fellowship:
• Wednesday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving eve at 6:30 p.m. Pie, coffee and open mic for a time of sharing of testimonies.
• Saturday, Nov. 27, 7-9 a.m. Breakfast followed by a video download of speaker Nick Vujicic from the Promise Keepers Conference in August. Vujicic is an Australian-American born without arms or legs who has become a world-renowned speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach and entrepreneur.
It might be fitting and inspiring during this time of Thanksgiving to hear his story and make a comparison between your own life and perhaps conclude that you have much to be thankful for. RSVP to kenandsue@hoeppner.com so we can get a count for breakfast.
— Ken Hoeppner
