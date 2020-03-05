This weekend we celebrate the second Sunday of Lent. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30.
Throughout the Lenten season, Stations of the Cross are observed on Fridays at 4:30 p.m., followed by confessions.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Recon-ciliation is held Saturday, 3:30-4 p.m., or by appointment.
The Gospel reading this Sunday is from Matthew 17:1-9, about the transfiguration of Christ.
This Lent, join author Matthew Kelly to discover simple ways to transform your life in 40 days. Pick up your free copy of his book, “Rediscovering the Saints,” in the narthex.
Bishop Marshall School will hold its annual Lenten Fish Fry Friday, March 6. Takeout only. Pre-ordered dinners can be picked up from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Traditional fish fry menu: breaded white fish, french fries, coleslaw, dessert. $12 per dinner or $45 for a family of four. Information: call the school at 888-4758.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack