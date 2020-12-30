• Three local students graduated this spring from Clarkson University: Jason John Cantwell and Brian Wright Pepe, both of Morrisville, and Alexander George Cummings of Jeffersonville.
• Two local students graduated this spring from Castleton University: Riley Cartwright of Jeffersonville and Dakota Jones of Hyde Park.
• Shane Lafountain of Waterville graduated this spring from Paul Smith’s College.
• Jack Schneider of Morristown graduated this spring from Becker College.
• Shea Strout of Hyde Park graduated this spring from College of Charleston.
• James Wells of Waterville graduated this spring from Grove City College.
• The following local students graduated from the University of Vermont this spring: Cambridge, Owen Bruning and William Hogan; Eden Mills, Jacob Parrett; Elmore, Kayla Carr; Hyde Park, Alexander Audet; Johnson, Brynn Nuse; Morristown/Morrisville: Carter Beeman, McKenna Black, Reem Bou-Nacklie, Hazel Brewster, Sara Casparian, Aidan Coles, Bradley Jewett, Kaitlyn Jewett, Jennifer Stearns and Jared Trombley.
• Erik Weiss of Wolcott, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration degree from Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.
• Mia Palmiero of Morrisville graduated with distinction from Bard College at Simon’s Rock with an associate’s degree.
• The following students graduated from the practical nursing program at Vermont Technical College: Brooke Billado and Sara Pastina of Johnson; Heather Cleary, Marcus Wadlington and Emily Fisher, all of Jeffersonville; and Lisa McCormack of Morrisville.
• The following local students graduated Vermont Technical College this spring: Cambridge, Michelle Lamore, Lydia Tinker and Ashley Wheeler; Elmore, Aiden Lane; Hyde Park, Wesley Cote; Jeffersonville, Jeffrey Barr, Donna MacDonough and Ethan Trombley; Johnson, Nathan Raymond; Morrisville, Olivia Finch; and Wolcott, Jodie Peck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.