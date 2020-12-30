Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.