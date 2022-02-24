Real estate group helps Habitat for Humanity

On Feb. 12, the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors hosted a volunteer day at the Habitat for Humanity home in Morristown. A team of 12 agents worked at the site all day.
“Volunteering for Habitat for Humanity is a perfect match for realtors,” said Leslie Rollins, past president of the board. “We have the same mission. We believe home ownership strengthens families, neighborhoods and communities, both socially and financially.”
The Lamoille board has 148 real estate agent members who subscribe to a strict code of ethics based on professionalism and protection of home ownership.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization working to build affordable housing in Lamoille County. Its latest project is being built on Maple Street.
