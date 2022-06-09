The summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” starts June 15 at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Sign-up for summer reading and get a welcome kit with reading bingo, reading log, stickers and more. Then, take a few minutes and think about a reading goal — a number of books, number of minutes, different genres to try or different ways of reading. Then track daily, weekly or monthly results.
There are events almost daily through the end of August.
Weekly programs include storytime, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; garden club, Fridays, 11 a.m.; music on the lawn, Tuesdays starting June 21, noon, and bring your lunch; word play camp, Mondays starting July 18, 10 a.m. (registration required. For ages 5 and under); and L.I.F.T., fourth Wednesday of the month, 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 802-888-3853 or email info@centenniallibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.