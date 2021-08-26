Morristown Centennial Library hosts Xander, a friendly canine from Therapy Dogs of Vermont to listen to little ones read, Thursday, Sept. 9, 3:30-4 p.m.
Xander is calm, comforting and listens without judgment making him an ideal pal for hesitant readers. Call 888-3853 or email Cari Varner at cvarner@centenniallibrary.org to reserve a spot. The library only has four spots, but luckily Xander will be back each month.
Therapy Dogs of Vermont is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization of well mannered, sweet-tempered, people-loving dogs and their handlers. Handler-canine teams work toward the emotional health of people in a variety of settings such as hospitals and other health-related venues, nursing and retirement homes, child and adult day care centers, correctional facilities, and schools.
