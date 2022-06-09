Varnum Library’s first ever read-a-thon raised $1,841.
Organizers hoped to raise a few hundred dollars, but far exceeded their goals.
“Not only did we exceed that goal, but we also promoted reading for our young patrons during a school vacation that involved a teenage homeschooler, a preschooler and even readers living outside of Cambridge,” said Liv Perry from the library.
A total of 14 readers signed up with the top fundraiser raising $485. The top reader read 625 minutes over the two-week period in February and March — 30 minutes per day for 10 days was the suggested goal.
The read-a-thon’s structure allowed readers to choose incentive prizes based on how much they raised. A variety of choices included books, fancy school supplies, fidgets, slime, stuffies and headphones. Some prizes were even donated back to the Varnum to be used during the upcoming summer reading program.
“My daughter and I had so much fun reading every day and raising funds for our beloved community library,” one parent said. “Our favorite part was going to the library to pick out new books — mostly because Val lets us stamp them, however haphazardly, when we check out.”
Seventy-one separate donations were made, with amounts ranging from $10 to $100.
