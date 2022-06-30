The Johnson Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee hosts a group reading of Frederick Douglass’ landmark speech, “What, to the slave, is the 4th of July?”, on Saturday, July 9, 3 p.m. at Legion Field, by the pizza oven.
The speech is perhaps the most widely known of all of Douglass’ writings, and he asks all of us, even those who consider themselves committed to a more equitable society, to examine our own role in perpetuating inequities ourselves.
If you would like to participate and read a passage of the speech, sign up here, forms.gle/wBA3rjpB7Uqrygsw5.
The committee will also have its inclusivity statement T-shirts for sale, for those who wish to support our work. Another way to support this work is to send a contribution to the town of Johnson with the Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee in the memo line.
