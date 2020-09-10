Talk about “So You Want to Talk about Race” with Johnson Public Library 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Ijeoma Oluo’s book will be discussed via Zoom and the conversation will be lead by Isaac Eddy, professor at Northern Vermont University.
Information about the Zoom link will be provided as the date gets closer.
The Johnson Public Library has 11 copies of the book available and more copies can be requested through interlibrary loan. If you would like to sign up for this discussion or pick up a book, call at 635-7141 or email johnsonpubliclibraryvt@gmail.com.
This program is free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.